Feb 25, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sempra fourth quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Nelly Molina. Please go ahead.



Manuela Molina Peralta - Sempra - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sempra's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this teleconference and a slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section. We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Larroque Alexander, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Faisel Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Kevin Sagara, Executive Vice President and Group President; and Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starti