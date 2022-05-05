May 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Sempra first quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Donovan. Please go ahead.



Glen Donovan -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sempra's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section.



We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Alexander, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Faisel Khan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Kevin Sagara, Executive Vice President and Group President; and Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starting,