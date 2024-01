Q2 2019 Steel Dynamics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, this call is being recorded today, July 23, 2019, and your participation implies consent to our recording the call. If you do not agree to these terms, please disconnect.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tricia Meyers, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Tricia Meyers - Steel Dynamics, Inc. - IR Manager



Thank you, Christine. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay later today.



Leading today's call are Mark Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics; and Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have leaders for our operating platforms including our metals recycling operations, Russ Rinn, Executive Vice President of Steel Operations; Chris Graham, Senior Vice Pres