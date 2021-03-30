Mar 30, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Madhu Ranade -



Thank you. Good day to everybody. My case study today is about 2 aspects that Steel Dynamics does very well, first is unlocking full potential, full value, from an acquisition, and then the second part is execution of the strategy. Let's first get the standard disclosures out of the way. There are many attendees. Some of you might not be familiar with Steel Dynamics, so here is a brief introduction.



Steel Dynamics is an American steel company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It's a Fortune 500 company with a stock symbol of STLD. In 2020, the net sales were $9.6 billion. And in this pandemic year, EBITDA was $1.2 billion, along with net income of about $550 million. Fortune Magazine has named Steel Dynamics for 3 consecutive years, one of the world's most admired companies, #1 in metal's industry.



Also, American Metal Market and Fast Markets has named Steel Dynamics, 2020 Global Steel Producer of the Year. We are committed to sustainability. The energy intensity for our steel mills is about 25% of what integrated blast furnace BOF route consumes.



Our carbon emissions are als