Jul 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised this call is being recorded today, July 21, 2022, and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, please disconnect.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Lipschitz, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David Lipschitz -
Thank you, Holly.
Good morning, and welcome to Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website for replay later today.
Leading today's call are Mark Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics; and Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The other members of our senior leadership team are joining us on the call individually.
Some of today's statements, which speak only as of this date, may be forward-looking and predictive, typically preceded by believe,
Q2 2022 Steel Dynamics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...