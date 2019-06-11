Jun 11, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I am pleased to have with us today, Lou Maiuri, Chief Operating Officer for State Street; and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer. I want to highlight, this is Lou's first conference as Chief Operating Officer. He's now responsible for State Street's IT, Global Delivery, Global Exchange, Product and Charles River development, which, as you know, State Street acquired last year. Lou has over 30 years of industry experience in technology and financial servicing and oversaw State Street Global Markets prior to becoming COO.



I would just like to say that Lou's going to be kicking off with a short 15 minutes-or-so presentation, and then he'll be joining Eric and myself for Q&A. Thanks so much, Lou.



Louis D. Maiuri - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & COO



Right. I just need the clicker. Here we go, all right. Well, good morning, everyone, and thank you for the opportunity to address you as State Street's new Chief Operating Officer. So I've had this position for about 60 days or so, and