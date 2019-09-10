Sep 10, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



If you could take your seats, we'll continue this morning's sessions. Next up, very pleased to have State Street with us. From the company, Ron O'Hanley, CEO; and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity AnalystI guess maybe the best place to start. Ron, you were here last year before you were CEO, now you are CEO. Since you've taken over, maybe share your kind of initial impressions, what's exceeded your expectations, what's disappointed you?- State Street Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorJason, thank you, and thanks everybody for your interest. Maybe what I'll just start out with a year later, talk a little bit about the -- my diagnosis of where we are in kind of the learnings from the last year. Firstly, this firm has, in its core asset servicing business, it's