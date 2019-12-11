Dec 11, 2019 / 02:20PM GMT
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst
Great. Thanks, everybody. We're going to get started. Next up, I would like to welcome management from State Street. With us today are Ron O'Hanley, President, CEO; and Eric Aboaf, State Street's CFO. Over the last year, State Street has been actively working on reinvigorating growth in its servicing business, while at the same time, integrating Charles River Development, rationalizing expenses and improving its capital return profile. As these initiatives starting to pay off, we look forward on getting an update from Ron and Eric on the types of opportunities they see in the business into 2020 and how State Street is positioned today's capital market spectrum. Ron is going to walk through a couple of slides, and then we'll jump into the Q&A.
Ronald Philip O'Hanley - State Street Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks.
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets An
State Street Corp at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference Transcript
Dec 11, 2019 / 02:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...