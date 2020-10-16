Oct 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

I'm Zanny Minton Beddoes. I'm delighted to be moderating this panel, which is on the very small subject of the future of capitalism. It's obviously a platitude that at the beginning of the 21st century, we have a lot of questions being raised about modern capitalism, whether it is the rise in inequality, whether it's the growing concentration in some parts of business, whether it's the sense that the spoils of -- the fruits of capitalism are being inequitably divided.



And to discuss all of those things, we've got a fantastic panel, but I thought we would sort of slightly focus the conversation on a topic that go in many, many different directions by really thinking about what -- what is the right relationship between governments, firms and civil society in the early 21st century. And I think that's a very important one. It's a very important question. It's one that's probably been reshaped -- being reshaped by the pandemic. And it's one that I think we are sort of collectively reaching different answers to now than we did for many decades. And I'll take you back half a century. When,