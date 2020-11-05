Nov 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Dick Manuel -



Hello. This is Dick Manuel. I'm an Equity Research Analyst at Columbia Threadneedle. I am here joined by Eric Aboaf and Ilene Bieler from State Street. Eric is the Chief Financial Officer. He's been in this position for 4 years in that capacity. And before State Street, he was the CFO of Citizens. But I first got to know him when he was at Citigroup, where he was the Treasurer and the CFO of the Institutional Client Group.



So with that, thank you Eric, for joining me and Ilene, for joining me. And I will swing it over to you, Eric, for your traditional disclaimer, and then we'll roll up our sleeves.



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Dick. Thanks for having me and us here at State Street. My usual legal disclaimer, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those statements due to any number of important factors, such as those referenced in our discussion today in our SEC filings, including the risk factors in our Form 10