Dec 09, 2020 / 04:20PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Next, I would like to welcome Ron O'Hanley, CEO of State Street; and Eric Aboaf, the firm's CFO. Over the course of 2020, State Street remained focused on driving growth across its platform with accelerating momentum from its integrated front-to-back servicing offering. While the low interest rate environment is clearly challenged, State Street has also accelerated its focus on structurally reducing its expenses in order to drive more sustainable profitability in the business over time.



Now, we look forward to getting an update around these initiatives. Before we jump into the Q&A portion of the day, Ron is going to kick us off with a number of slides, go through a brief presentation, and then we'll go through the questions. And if there's a little bit of time, I'll try to take some questions from the webcast as well. So Ron, Eric, welcome, and Ron, over to you.



