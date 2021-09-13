Sep 13, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



This is Jason Goldberg. I cover the U.S. large-cap bank stocks here at Barclays. Thank you for joining our 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference. Next up, very pleased to have State Street with us. From the company, Lou Maiuri, Chief Operating Officer; and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions). And also the button called survey. If you hit that, you could participate in our traditional automated response systems. And there are too, if we have time, we'll try and take a look at those. Lou, Eric, obviously, a lot going on at State Street, particularly in light of last week's announcement of the purchase of Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services unit. So I guess before we dive into my -- the questions that I have, just maybe share your perspectives on the deal. Obviously, Lou, maybe from a strategic standpoint; Eric, maybe from a financial standpoint. And just maybe just give us more texture and color beyond what we heard last week.



Eric Walter Aboaf -