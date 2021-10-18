Q3 2021 State Street Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to State Street Corporation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's discussion is being broadcasted live on State Street's website at investors.statestreet.com. This conference call is also being recorded for replay.



State Street's conference call is copyrighted, and all rights are reserved. This call may not be recorded for rebroadcast or distribution in whole or in part without the expressed written authorization from State Street Corporation. The authorized broadcast of this call will be housed on the State Street website.



Now I would like to introduce Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Global Head of Investor Relations at State Street.



Ilene Fiszel Bieler - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & Global Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. On our call today, our CEO, Ron O'Hanley, will speak first. Then Eric Aboaf, our CFO, will take you through our third quarter 2021 earnings slide presentation, which is available for download in the Investor Relations section of our websit