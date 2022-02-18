Feb 18, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



So good morning, everyone. For those on the webcast, this is Susan Katzke. I cover the large-cap banks at Credit Suisse. And thank you all for joining us at the 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.



I am pleased to introduce and be joined by State Street's CFO, Eric Aboaf; and Global Head of IR, Ilene Fiszel Bieler is here as well.



I will tell you, Eric, for better or worse, you are the last of the bank speakers at this year's conference. Last but not least, we've got a lot to cover in this session in the fireside chat format. And by all means, if you have questions, please raise your hand and wave it at me and we'll pick up the Q&A along the way, and I'll work those in.



I know you want to read your disclaimer.



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. The lawyers always ask me to read my forward-looking statement disclaimer. So good morning, Susan, and everyone else.



