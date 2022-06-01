Jun 01, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Robert Henry Wildhack - Autonomous Research LLP - Analyst of Payments and Financial Technology



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining. My name is Rob Wildhack. I'll be leading our discussion today. I'm delighted that we have Ron O'Hanley and Eric Aboaf from State Street with us. Ron has been the CEO since 2019. And prior to that, he was the President and CEO of State Street Global Advisors. Eric has been the company's CFO since 2016, and he recently added the title of Vice Chairman to his portfolio as well. So congratulations on that, Eric.



Ron is going to lead off with some prepared remarks. And then we'll dive into Q&A. But for now, I'll turn it over to Ron to get started. Go ahead.



Ronald Philip OâHanley - State Street Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. It's good to be here in person. Let me get the disclosures and the disclaimers out of the way. Just to remind our audience that today's discussion may contain some forward-looking statements and that actual results may d