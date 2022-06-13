Jun 13, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. Thank you very much for joining us. We are pleased to have with us today from State Street, Brian Franz, Chief Information Officer; and Eric Aboaf, Vice Chairman and CFO. As you probably know, Eric is overseeing all financial functions and M&A for the bank, and he was also recently promoted, I should say, appointed to Vice Chairman with expanded responsibilities for State Street's global markets.



So we will get into quite a few things as we go through the Q&A. But first, Brian will be kicking it off with a presentation. So Brian, thanks very much.



Brian J. Franz - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & Global Chief Information Officer



Great. Thanks, Betsy. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for the opportunity to address you today as State Street's Chief Information Officer. Today, I'll focus on 2 key areas: progress made to date to deliver a simplified and standardized technology operating model. Sorry, just to make sure I'm on the right page -- yes, and how we're develop