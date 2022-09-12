Sep 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Moving right along. Very pleased to have State Street up next. From the company of luminary, President and Head of Investment Services; Eric Aboaf, Chairman -- Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. So gentlemen, welcome. Before I have my first question, I'll let Eric do his disclaimer.



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - CFO & Vice Chairman



All right. Thanks, Jason. Good morning. Welcome, everyone.



And just to remind everyone, as I get started, today's discussion may contain some forward-looking statements. And as you know, actual results may differ materially from those statements due to any number of important factors, including the risk factors in our 10-K and SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of today, we may not update them even if our views change. And with that, we can begin.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Seni