Feb 14, 2023 / 04:05PM GMT

Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning. It's still morning. Yes. For those of you joining us via webcast, I'm Susan Katzke. I cover the large-cap banks at Credit Suisse. Next up for the banks is State Street as we switch gears into the land of the trust banks. I'm pleased to be joined by State Street Vice Chairman and CFO, Eric Aboaf. Ilene is here with us from Investor Relations as well. We've had a productive morning thus far. We've got a lot of ground to cover, new ground in this session. We're going to do this as a fireside chat. Don't hesitate to raise your hand if you have questions along the way. And I will do my best to work those in. You have a question?



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - CFO & Vice Chairman



I have a disclaimer.



Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Please.



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corpor