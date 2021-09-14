Sep 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

James Dickey Suva - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. It's so great to virtually see you. My name is Jim Suva. I'm the IT hardware and tech supply chain analyst here at Citigroup Investment Research. We're very pleased to host our Annual Global Technology Conference, where we have over 200 companies. This fireside chat is with Seagate, stock ticker STX.



I want to go over a few housekeeping items first. First is, no media or press are allowed on this conference call or this video connect. If you are media or press, please disconnect immediately. We also note, if you are an investor that's subject to MiFID II, please ensure you have that research agreement into place. We also note there are disclosures associated with this available at the Citigroup log in as well as the Velocity site and have been sent out.



(Operator Instructions) I'll then get an e-mail. And assuming that there's time left, I'll try to aggregate those questions under the same topic or question. I will not mention who asked the question, so it will be through me. This will help