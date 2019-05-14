May 14, 2019 / 02:45PM GMT

Judy Eunjoo Hong - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD, Senior Analyst & Co-Head of the GIR Asian Professionals Network



All right. We're going to get started right away. So we're thrilled to welcome back our next presenter, David Klein, the CFO of Constellation Brands. The past year has really been, again, a very busy year for Constellation as the company stepped up its focus on innovation around the beer business. It's in the process of divesting 40% of its wine and spirits portfolio and its investment in Canopy Growth continues to evolve. So we would just love to have a conversation with David about how Constellation is really advancing its growth agenda and this is going to be a fireside chat. So no presentation. And I'll just go straight into Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Constellation Brands, Inc. - Executive VP & CFOGreat. Thank you for having me, Judy.- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD, Senior Analyst & Co-Head of the GIR Asian Professionals