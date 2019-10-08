Oct 08, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 08, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* James A. Sabia
Constellation Brands, Inc. - EVP and CMO
* Lisa Marceau Schnorr
Constellation Brands, Inc. - SVP and CFO, Wine & Spirits Division
* Patty Yahn-Urlaub
Constellation Brands, Inc. - VP of IR
* Robert L. Hanson
Constellation Brands, Inc. - EVP and President, Wine & Spirits Division
* Samuel James Glaetzer
Constellation Brands, Inc. - SVP of Production, Wine & Spirits Division
=====================
Patty Yahn-Urlaub - Constellation Brands, Inc. - VP of IR
Hi, everybody. Is everybody still seem to be awake or did they get too much wine last night? (Laughter) Want to make sure they write really good sell-side notes.
Good morning, everybody. I think I've said hello to most of you yesterday, but for those people who I didn't have an opportunity to see, I'm Patty Yahn-Urlaub. I'm from Investor Relations at Constellation. Welcome to bea
Constellation Brands Inc Wine & Spirits Investor Presentation Transcript
Oct 08, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...