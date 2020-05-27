May 27, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Tobacco, Household Products and Beverages & Lead Consumer Staples Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Nik Modi, RBC's HPC, Beverage, Packaged Food and Tobacco analyst. And I'm joined by Constellation Brands' CFO, Garth Hankinson. Garth took over as Constellation's CFO in January and has helped the company continue their high single-digit beer depletion growth and recently entered the fast-growing hard seltzer category and helped the company manage through the wine divestiture. It's 4 p.m. somewhere, so grab a glass of Kim Crawford or a bottle of Modelo Especial, and let's get going.



Garth, thanks for being here and being part of the RBC conference.



Garth Hankinson - Constellation Brands, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for having us, Nik.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Tobacco, Household Products and Beverages & Lead Consumer Staples AnalystYou bet. So let's just get into it. I mean