Sep 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So next up, we have Constellation Brands. We are happy to have CFO, Garth Hankinson; and Investor Relations Officer, Patty Yahn-Urlaub here with us for a Q&A session. We have a lot of ground to cover so I'm going to jump right in.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystVery relevant topic has been across various stages of the pandemic has been inventory levels and out of stock. So like I said, I'm jumping right in.So Garth, on your first quarter call, you did talk about distributor inventory being lower than normal due to the severe weather in Texas early in the fiscal year, strong consumer demand. Out-of-stocks seem to have gotten worse since then. We saw news this week that you'd be taking steps to manage SKUs to take some pressure off the supply chain. But we'd love to get an update from you on inventory levels, out-of-stocks and when you expect inventory levels to ret