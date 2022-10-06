Q2 2023 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Constellation Brands Fiscal Year '23 Q2 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joseph Suarez, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joseph Suarez - Constellation Brands, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning all, and welcome to Constellation Brands' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. I'm here this morning with Bill Newlands, our CEO; and Garth Hankinson, our CFO.



As a reminder, reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measures and any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are included in our news release or otherwise available on the company's website at www.cbrands.com. Please refer to the news release and Constellation's SEC filings for risk factors, which may impact forward-looking statements made on this call. (Operator Instructions) Thanks in advance, and now here's Bill.



William A. N