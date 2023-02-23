Feb 23, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Brian Bennett - Constellation Brands, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary



All right. If we can make our way to our seats, we're ready for our next presentation from Constellation Brands. It's a great pleasure to welcome Constellation Brands CEO, Bill Newlands, back to CAGNY this year. Constellation has been a top tier -- has that top-tier track record of growth over the last 10 years and also driving shareholder returns, driven largely by its beer business and also enabled by portfolio edits. Bill, I'll turn it over to here -- I'll turn it over to you to catch us up on what's going on at Constellation.



William A. Newlands - Constellation Brands, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Brian. It's great to be back at CAGNY. The last time I was here was in 2019 prior to the start of the pandemic. So it's great to be back live with all of you. Before we start, I'd like to review our forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measure disclaimers, which can be found on Pages 2 to 4. And if that isn't enough to put yo