May 31, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Nadine Sarwat - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



Hello, everybody. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. So we are delighted to have Constellation Brands here today, and I have Bill Newlands, President and CEO of Constellation here with us. We have a lot to discuss, and I'm sure a lot of few questions. So as a reminder, please use the Pigeonhole link, if you'd like to submit yours.



Questions and Answers:

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research AssociateSo with that, let's get started on all the questions I'd like to ask though but first, could you talk us through, for those in the room less familiar with Constellation Brands, what are the strategic priorities for you at the moment?- Constellation Brands, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorHi. Nadine, I'd say we have 3 things that are sort of critically important for people to know about our business. First of all, we got a great portfol