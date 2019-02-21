Feb 21, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good. So next up, before the lunch break, we have Stanley Black & Decker. My pleasure to have here Don Allan, CFO. I think Don will walk through a couple of slides, and then we'll go into Q&A with Don and, of course, Dennis.
Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Great. Thank you, Julian. So as mentioned, I'm just going try and go through about 3 slides, and then get right into the Q&A because I know there is a fair amount of questions on a few things.
So a reminder for Stanley Black & Decker, clearly a global company, we have 3 major franchises in Stanley Black & Decker, the largest being our Tools & Storage business, which have great brands such as DEWALT; Stanley; Stanley FatMax; Black & Decker; and then recently, in the last couple of years, Craftsman being added to that portfolio.
Industrial, a large part of that Industrial business is our Engineered Fastening business that serves many major manufactu
