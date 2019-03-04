Mar 04, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Samuel John Darkatsh - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Sam Darkatsh. On behalf of Raymond James, I'd like to welcome you to the Stanley Black & Decker presentation for this morning. With us from the company Don Allan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as Dennis Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Don will be presenting, I think, your prepared remarks, you mentioned, are about 20 minutes or so. And then that should give us enough time, 10 minutes or so, for Q&A.



So without further ado, Don, welcome. Thank you.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Sam. Good morning, everybody. So as Sam mentioned, I'd like to spend about 20 minutes or so going through a few pages around our company, Stanley Black & Decker.



So to start with, just a little bit of overall summary of the structure and the makeup and the portfolio of Stanley Black & Decker. You can see that, clearly the largest part of ou