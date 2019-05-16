Stanley Black & Decker Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Dennis M. Lange - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of IR



All right. Good morning, and welcome. I'm Dennis Lange, the VP of Investor Relations. Thank you for taking the time to attend today's event or listen via the webcast.



Before we get too far along, we are going to be making some forward-looking statements today. Please review the cautionary in the document that you have in front of you or online. I want to thank many of our shareholders and analysts that provided feedback and questions that helped shape today's agenda. We hope that you find the content helpful and informative, and most importantly, walk away as energized about the prospects for this company as we are.



To quickly cover the agenda. We'll start with Jim Loree who will walk you through the vision and the actions we are taking to position the company for success. Jim will be followed by several of our leaders that will provide a richer understanding of the growth catalyst and the positioning of our Tools & Storage and Engineered Fastening businesses for profitable growth. Then, you will hear about some of the exci