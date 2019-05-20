May 20, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
All right. Everyone, we are ready for our next presentation. We are excited to have Stanley Black & Decker here today. Jim Loree, President and CEO, took over as CEO in 2016, but spent the last 20 years at Black & Decker.
So with that, Jim, take us away.
James M. Loree - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks. Thank you, [Joe], and thank you for pronouncing my last name correctly. It's very hard to get it right for a lot of people, so -- including when I do CNBC and things like that, I'm "Lory" or "Loray, " or whatever. So Loree, thank you very much.
I did join in 2000 or 1999, actually. And we've had a tremendous journey, a tremendous run at Stanley Black & Decker. And by the way, I'm only going to talk for a few minutes because I -- we just did an Investor Day, and I know not everybody was there, but a lot of people were. And so I'm going to -- what I'm going to try to do is give you just a quick framework for what I think is really important that came out of the Investor Day, and th
