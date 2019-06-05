Jun 05, 2019 / 07:05PM GMT

Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Analyst



Okay. We're back. So I'm very happy to introduce Don Allan from Stanley Black & Decker. He is the EVP and CFO, and he's been in that role since December of 2008, so quite a long time and he's been with Stanley Black & Decker since March 1999. So I think Don has a few opening remarks. Let him go through his slides, and then we'll open it up to Q&A and do the fireside chat. Don?



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Nicole. Good afternoon, everybody. So as Nicole mentioned, I just want to go through maybe 10 minutes of some comments and then open it up to Q&A. So as a reminder, just a reminder about Stanley Black & Decker and how we're structured. Clearly, a large part of our company, almost $10 billion in revenue, is our Tools & Storage business. That everybody knows very well with the powerful brands of the DeWALT, Stanley Black & Decker as examples. Then we have our Industrial segment or platform, which i