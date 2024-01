Q2 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Dennis M. Lange - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Stanley Black & Decker's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. On the call, in addition to myself, is Jim Loree, President and CEO; Don Allan, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jeff Ansell, Executive Vice President and President of Global Tools & Storage.



Our earnings release which was issued earlier this morning and the supplemental presentation which we will refer to during the call are available on the IR section of our website.