Sep 11, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Thanks, everybody. We're going to get back, going again with Stanley Black & Decker. On stage with me, I have CFO, Don Allan; and VP of Investor Relations, Dennis Lange. Before we start off here on Q&A or fireside, Don has a few slides he's going to go through first.
Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Great. Thanks, Josh. So I'm going to go -- do about 5 minutes of slides real quickly, just a reminder, in fact, about Stanley Black & Decker. Obviously, a global and diversified company. Market cap, a little bit over $20 billion in size. Three significant segments, with Tools & Storage being the largest at close to $10 billion in revenue. And then we have our Industrial segment, which is primarily made up of 2 areas, our Infrastructure business and our STANLEY Engineered Fastening business. And then, of course, our Security business made up primarily of electronic commercial security and then our Mechanical Access business
Stanley Black & Decker Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript
