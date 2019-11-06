Nov 06, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT
Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Why don't we get started? So welcome, everybody. I'm Tim Wojs, and I cover building products here at Baird. Very pleased to have Stanley Black & Decker with us again today at the conference. Jim Loree, CEO; Dennis Lange, who is VP of IR.
Good story in terms of just the growth opportunities, and hopefully, some margin expansion opportunities as we look forward. Jim is going to have a few comments, run through a couple of slides here, and then we'll hop into Q&A. So the floor is yours, Jim.
James M. Loree - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you very much, Tim. And I appreciate the invitation, and happy to be here. I'm going to -- just a very few brief opening remarks, and then we'll do the Q&A and spend a lot of time on that. We'll definitely not spend a lot of time on that. We'll go to just a very brief overview of the company.
It's about $14 billion -- a little more than $14 billion in
Stanley Black & Decker Inc at Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference Transcript
Nov 06, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...