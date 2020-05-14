May 14, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Joe Ritchie. And with the next presentation here, we have Stanley Black & Decker. Excited to have both Don Allan, the CFO; as well as Dennis Lange from Investor Relations with us here this afternoon. Don and Dennis, thanks for participating in the conference.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Absolutely. Happy to be here, Joe.



Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst



And just as a reminder for all of you guys listening, if you have any questions, feel free to shoot me some questions via the web link or you can shoot me an e-mail at [email protected].



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry AnalystSo maybe just kind of to kick things off a