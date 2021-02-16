Feb 16, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, I think we're live now. So thanks, everyone, for joining. It's my pleasure to have now Stanley Black & Decker, Don Allan, CFO; and also Lee McChesney, CFO of Global Tools & Storage.



I think I'll hand over, first of all, to Don for a couple of prepared remarks. As a reminder, anyone dialed in, please e-mail me your questions to ask. And also, if you get a second, please note the survey questions at the side of the screen.



So with that, I think I'll hand over to Dennis and also, of course, Don and Lee.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO



Great. Okay. So thank you, Julian, and good afternoon, everybody, and -- or good evening, depending on where you are on the globe.



So I'd like to maybe spend 5 to 10 minutes going through 3 pages around Stanley Black & Decker. The first is a bit of an overview of our company. And you can see that our revenue for last year was about $14.5 billion, market cap in the hig