Feb 24, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Great. So Hi. Good morning, everybody. Why don't we get started. Thanks for joining us this morning at Baird's sustainability conference. I'm Tim Wojs, and I cover residential and commercial building products here at Baird. And really excited to have Stanley Black & Decker with us this morning, the world's largest tool company. And we think there's really an emerging ESG story here, particularly as you see the shift from gasoline-powered engines to lithium ion and the capabilities that I think Stanley is going to be able to bring there over time. And we'll talk more about that today.



Joining us from the company are CEO, Jim Loree; Corporate Responsibility Officer, Deb Geyer; and then Dennis Lang and Cort Kaufman from IR.



So in terms of format, I think Jim is going to start with some opening remarks and a few slides, and then we'll run through Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, Jim, the floor will be yours.



James M. Loree - Stanle