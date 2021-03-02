Mar 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Samuel John Darkatsh - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Sam Darkatsh, and on behalf of Raymond James, I would like to welcome you to the Stanley Black & Decker presentation, ticker SWK. With us today from Stanley is Chief Executive Officer, Jim Loree; Vice President of Investor Relations, Dennis Lange; Director of Investor Relations, Cort Kaufman; Director of Investor Relations, Christina Francis, all of which apparently behind the curtain; and then Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Global Tools & Storage, Lee McChesney. For reference, Stanley is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and power tool accessories, electronic security solutions, health care solutions and engineered fastening systems.



Format of today's presentation will be as follows. Company will have perhaps 10 minutes or so of prepared introductory remarks, followed by a fireside chat Q&A session, which I will host. If you would like to submit a question, you may do so using the Q&A feature in the webinar system.

