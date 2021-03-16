Mar 16, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Ross Paul Gilardi - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Okay. Hello, everybody. This is Ross Gilardi. I'm the senior machinery analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Welcome back. I hope you all had an opportunity to take a quick break and grab some lunch if you're on East Coast time. But thank you to everybody for joining us today.



We are very privileged to welcome Stanley Black & Decker to the BofA Global Industrials Conference for the very first time today. With Stanley Black & Decker, we're privileged to host President and CFO, Don Allan; and also on the call are Lee McChesney, VP of Corporate Finance and CFO of Tools & Storage; and Dennis Lange, who heads up the Investor Relations function, who I'm sure many of you speak to quite frequently. But gentlemen, thank you so much for taking the time to be here today. We really appreciate it.



Don, I was going to hand it over to you. I think you were going to go through a few overview slides to kick it off.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO

