May 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Before we get started, if you are a member of the press or media, please disconnect at this time. This is a restricted line. Any unauthorized party in this meeting or any unauthorized use of the information communicated in this meeting is subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Any unauthorized person, including the media, who is on the line at this time, please disconnect. Please note, today's call is being recorded.



Joseph O'Dea -



Good day, everyone. I'm Joe O'Dea, the multi-industry analyst at Wells Fargo. Thank you for joining us today. We're very pleased to continue the presentations with Stanley Black & Decker. And from the company, we have CEO, Jim Loree; as well as Lee McChesney, who is the Vice President of Corporate Finance, and the CFO of the Tools & Storage segment as well as Dennis Lange, who is the Vice President of Investor Relations. So thank you all for joining us today.



We're going to kick things off with some opening comments from the company. So Jim, I will turn it over to you, and then we'll go into