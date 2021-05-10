May 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Stanley Black & Decker Annual Shareholders Meeting. I would like to now turn the call over to Janet Link, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.



Janet M. Link - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stanley Black & Decker's 178th Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to the ongoing public health impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are holding this meeting virtually for the second time. Joining us today are several members of leadership, including Stanley Black & Decker's CEO, Jim Loree; as well as President and CFO, Don Allan; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Dennis Lange. In addition, all members of the company's Board of Directors are virtually present, including Chairman George Buckley, who will make a few opening comments. Also present are our registered independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP.



Today's meeting agenda is posted online. You will note that item 12 is a general question-and-answer period. Shareholders