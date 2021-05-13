May 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation at Stanley Black & Decker 2021 Growth Summit
May 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aldon Blackwood
* Allison A. Nicolaidis
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President of Hand Tools & Storage Group - Tools & Storage
* Christine Potter
* Dennis M. Lange
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of IR
* Donald Allan
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO
* Frank A. Mannarino
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President of Power Tools Group for Tools & Storage
* Graham Robinson
* Heather Kang
* Jaime A. Ramirez
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP and President of the Tools & Storage
* James M. Loree
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - CEO & Director
* Jeff Ansell
* John H. A. Wyatt
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Senior VP & President of STANLEY Outdoor
* Katherine Monasebian
* Kevin Fernando
* Lee B. McChesney
Stanley Black & Decker Inc Webcast Presentation at Stanley Black & Decker 2021 Growth Summit Transcript
May 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
