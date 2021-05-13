May 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation at Stanley Black & Decker 2021 Growth Summit

May 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aldon Blackwood

* Allison A. Nicolaidis

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President of Hand Tools & Storage Group - Tools & Storage

* Christine Potter

* Dennis M. Lange

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of IR

* Donald Allan

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO

* Frank A. Mannarino

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President of Power Tools Group for Tools & Storage

* Graham Robinson

* Heather Kang

* Jaime A. Ramirez

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP and President of the Tools & Storage

* James M. Loree

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - CEO & Director

* Jeff Ansell

* John H. A. Wyatt

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Senior VP & President of STANLEY Outdoor

* Katherine Monasebian

* Kevin Fernando

* Lee B. McChesney

