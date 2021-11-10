Nov 10, 2021 / 08:45PM GMT

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Tim Wojs, and I cover residential and commercial building products here at Baird, and welcome to our Global Industrial Conference this afternoon. We're delighted to have Stanley Black & Decker join us again at the conference.



And Stanley, iconic brand, largest tool company in the world with leading brands like DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, Stanley FatMax and Black & Decker and now kind of in the process of closing on an MTD transaction, leading manufacturer there of outdoor power equipment.



So joining us from the company, Don Allan, who's President and CFO. We have Lee McChesney, who is VP of Corporate Finance and CFO of Tools Business; and then we have Dennis Lange and Christina Francis from IR.



In terms of format, I think Don has a couple of prepared remarks and slides that he'll run through, and then we'll go to Q&A. So Don, I'll turn the floor to you.



He's got to -- Don's muted.



Donald Allan - Stanle