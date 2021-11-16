Nov 16, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for tuning in to Deutsche Bank's Industrials Conference. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Nicole DeBlase, the lead analyst for both multi-industry and machinery sectors here at Deutsche Bank. I am very pleased to introduce Stanley Black & Decker for our next session. Here, we have CFO, Don Allan; the CFO of Tools & Storage, Lee McChesney; and the Head of Investor Relations, Dennis Lange.



The format of today's presentation is going to be fireside chat, although Don is going to kick us off with some opening remarks. For the audience, please feel free to submit any questions in a little chat window that you should see below our faces. I'll be monitoring those throughout the discussion, and I will ask any questions that you have anonymously on your behalf, should there be any.



And with that, I'll pass it to you, Don.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO



Great. Thank you, Nicol