Dec 08, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Magnus Ahlqvist - Securitas AB - President & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on a very special day today. I'm here today with our CFO, Andreas Lindback. We're very excited about the acquisition of Stanley Security, about joining forces with this fine company and the opportunities ahead. And this is a real game changer for Securitas and for all of our stakeholders. So looking forward today to talk a little bit about the market and also then why we believe this makes so much sense and sets us up in a fantastic way for the coming years to develop the company. Stanley Security is a highly reputable leader in commercial electronic security, strong technology, commercial and innovation capabilities. Securitas, we have a strong platform as a leading protective services company. And by joining forces now, we are building the foundation to being the most attractive choice for our clients as a leading intelligent security solutions partner. And we will cover a lot of detail during the presentation, but let me share a few highlights.
Stanley Security is the third largest global el
Securitas AB to Acquire Stanley Security from Stanley Black & Decker Inc Call Transcript
Dec 08, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
