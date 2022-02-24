Feb 24, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, everyone, for coming along. It's my pleasure to have here Don Allan, President and CFO of Stanley Black & Decker. And I particularly appreciate, Don, you sort of -- I know there were some large niche changes statistically, so thanks very much for carving out this time for us.
Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO
Sure. All right. So I'm going to just spend a few minutes to go through a couple of pages.
And just as a reminder, a little bit about Stanley Black & Decker, we've had some portfolio changes that I'm sure many of you have heard about over the last few months where we entered into a contract to sell our electronic security business. And so, hopefully, that transaction closes in the second quarter. And when you look at the profile of our new company, so to speak, after that transaction, you see that a large part of it is our tools and outdoor business. And then we have a really nice Industrial segment as well.
Yo
Stanley Black & Decker Inc at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...