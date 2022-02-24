Feb 24, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for coming along. It's my pleasure to have here Don Allan, President and CFO of Stanley Black & Decker. And I particularly appreciate, Don, you sort of -- I know there were some large niche changes statistically, so thanks very much for carving out this time for us.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO



Sure. All right. So I'm going to just spend a few minutes to go through a couple of pages.



And just as a reminder, a little bit about Stanley Black & Decker, we've had some portfolio changes that I'm sure many of you have heard about over the last few months where we entered into a contract to sell our electronic security business. And so, hopefully, that transaction closes in the second quarter. And when you look at the profile of our new company, so to speak, after that transaction, you see that a large part of it is our tools and outdoor business. And then we have a really nice Industrial segment as well.



Yo