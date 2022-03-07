Mar 07, 2022 / 04:35PM GMT

Samuel John Darkatsh - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Sam Darkatsh. On behalf of Raymond James, we'd like to welcome you to the Stanley Black & Decker presentation for today. Stanley is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and power tool accessories, automatic door access technology and engineered fastening systems.



With us today is Don Allan, President and CFO; as well as Dennis Lange, Vice President of Investor Relations; and Cort Kaufman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. The format today, I think, Don, we have what, about 15-or-so minutes of prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.



So with that, Don, welcome.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO



Thank you, Sam. Good morning, everybody. So as Sam said, we're going to do about 15 minutes of comments, go through a few slides here. So first, I'd just like to, a little bit of a reminder of Stanley Black & Decker. So market cap, about $27 billion. You can