May 17, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us. My name is Mike Rehaut. I'm the senior analyst covering the homebuilding and building product sectors for JPMorgan. We're excited to kick off the afternoon session of day 2 of our 15th Annual Home -- JPMorgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference. And with us, we have Black & Decker -- I'm sorry, Stanley Black & Decker. Getting a little punchy on my 14th company, I guess.



We have with us at Stanley Black & Decker, President and CFO, Don Allan; along with Vice President of Investor Relations, Dennis Lange. Don and Dennis have a few slides to go through. We'll also ask the team some questions that we've prepared. And in addition, we can certainly pass along questions from the audience. If you'd like to submit a question, you can do so through the submit question button on your digital conference book. And that goes straight to me, and I can pass that along to the team.



So Don and Dennis, I want to thank you for your time and your participation in the