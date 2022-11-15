Nov 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Analyst



So we're going to go ahead and continue the day with Stanley Black & Decker. We have Don Allan joining us. Don is President and CEO, and he's been in that role since July 1, 2022. Prior to becoming CEO, he was President and CFO, and he joined Stanley in 1999. We also have Dennis and Cort from Investor Relations on the screen. And for those that don't know me, I'm Nicole DeBlase, and I'm Deutsche Bank's multi-industry electrical equipment and machinery analyst.



So Don is going to give a few comments to open the session, and then we're going to do this in a fireside chat format. For those in the room, if you have questions, just wave at me. If you're listening via webcast, feel free to send me an e-mail if you'd like to ask -- if you'd like me to ask any questions on your behalf.



So with that, Don, over to you.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Nicole, and good morning, everybody. Appreciate the ti