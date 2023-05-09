May 09, 2023 / 03:35PM GMT

All right. We're ready for the next presentation. Excited to have Stanley Black & Decker here with us. We have Don Allan, the President and CEO; as well as Pat Hallinan, their relatively new CFO. So before we get going into the Q&A, Don wanted to start with a few prepared remarks. So without further ado, the stage is yours, Don.



Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everybody. So as Joe mentioned, I'm going to go through about 3 or 4 pages in about 10 minutes, and then we'll get to the Q&A. But just a little bit of a refresher about Stanley Black & Decker. We have become over the last year or so -- just under a year, very focused on becoming a more streamlined company and putting our energy into the -- some great franchises we have in our Tools & Outdoor business and our Industrial platform. And as you know -- many of you know, probably, we sold off our Security busin